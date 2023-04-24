Wedbush Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.