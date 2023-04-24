Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.31 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.63. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after buying an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

