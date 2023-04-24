William Blair Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

