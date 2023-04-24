William Blair Weighs in on Nevro Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Nevro Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NVRO stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,322.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Nevro has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $74.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

