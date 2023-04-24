William Blair Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.
Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %
ALL stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 96,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 43.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.
