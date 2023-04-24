Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $90.83 on Monday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.