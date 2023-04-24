Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,020.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WZZZY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.20) to GBX 3,200 ($39.60) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.70) to GBX 2,450 ($30.32) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.56) to GBX 3,150 ($38.98) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

