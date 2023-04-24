Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,591,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 357,047 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -444.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kohl's



Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

