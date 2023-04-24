YS Biopharma (YS) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|46.53%
|8.78%
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|-$550,000.00
|2.08
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|-$8.27 million
|-8.34
Risk and Volatility
YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YS Biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|YS Biopharma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|115
|593
|885
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 221.77%. Given YS Biopharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
About YS Biopharma
YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.