Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$50.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$79.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

