Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Ovintiv Price Performance
Ovintiv Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 8.56%.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.