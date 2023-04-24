Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.41.

JACK stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.