Zacks Research Comments on CDW Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDW in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

CDW Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $163.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

