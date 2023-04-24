Zacks Research Comments on Curtiss-Wright Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $9.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.34. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $174.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.