Zacks Research Comments on Halliburton’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

