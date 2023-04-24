Zacks Research Comments on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $141.57 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

