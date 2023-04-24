Zacks Research Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.85 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $541.37 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $553.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

