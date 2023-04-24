Zacks Research Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.41. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.19.

Shares of ZBH opened at $137.92 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $140.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

