Zacks Research Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bruker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of BRKR opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

