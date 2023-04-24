Zacks Research Weighs in on Ciena Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.
Ciena Price Performance
NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $57.74.
Institutional Trading of Ciena
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Ciena by 1.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,834 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 11.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ciena by 113.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,882 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 74,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $756,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,802. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
