Zacks Research Weighs in on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

GT opened at $10.55 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 605,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

