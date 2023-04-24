Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $287.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $391.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.