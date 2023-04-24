Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,408 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $179,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 858.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,303 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $8,195,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

