Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,272 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 869,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after acquiring an additional 283,561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

