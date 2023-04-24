Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.53 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $172.71 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

