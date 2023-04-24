Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV opened at $146.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.