Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 879,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

