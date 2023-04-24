Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 17,048 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

