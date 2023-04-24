Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FCEL stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $827.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

