Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,631 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 253,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

BZ opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

