Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vistra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -24.61%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

