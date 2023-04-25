130,567 Shares in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Expro Group Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $331,877.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,560. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPRO stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.