130,567 Shares in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
XPRO stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 1.07.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
