2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TWOU. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.68.
Shares of TWOU stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. 2U has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
