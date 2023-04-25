3,019 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LEN opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

