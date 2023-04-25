6,587 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after buying an additional 540,819 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,944,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 397,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

