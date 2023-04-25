71,915 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,089,000 after buying an additional 1,898,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

