Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,283,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 388,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

ACHC stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

