Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Acuity Brands by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

