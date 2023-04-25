Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Adagene Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.39 on Friday. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
About Adagene
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
