AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,507 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

