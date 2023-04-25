AE Wealth Management LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $381.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.59 and its 200 day moving average is $326.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $386.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.38.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

