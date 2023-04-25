AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of AMERISAFE worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

