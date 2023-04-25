AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 131.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $42,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $681.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

