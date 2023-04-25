AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 612 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

