AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

