AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,006 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 669,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,930 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,704,000 after acquiring an additional 609,199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 50,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 174.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,127.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

