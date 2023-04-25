Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

ALSN stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 501,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

