Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,117. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

