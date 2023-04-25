Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

