Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,812,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,335 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $740,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

