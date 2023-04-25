Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,177 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

